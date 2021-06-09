3 Japan Opposition Parties Agree on Need for Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Parliamentary affairs chiefs of three Japanese opposition parties at a meeting Wednesday agreed on the need for the compilation of a fiscal 2021 supplementary state budget to finance measures against the novel coronavirus.

The officials from the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and the Democratic Party for the People also shared the view that the ongoing regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, should be extended for at least about three months. The 150-day regular session is currently scheduled to close on June 16.

"The Diet session needs to remain open at least until the end of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics," CDP Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters after the meeting, adding that the session should be extended substantially to enact a supplementary budget.

"The political atmosphere will change dramatically" if the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc reject the demand for the extension of the Diet session, he said.

The Olympics is slated to take place between late July and early August, and the Paralympics between late August and early September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]