Suga Aims to Finish COVID-19 Vaccinations by Nov.

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to finish COVID-19 vaccinations by November for all citizens who hope to get vaccinated, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in a closely watched parliamentary debate with opposition leaders on Wednesday.

Suga said the country is seen exceeding 40 million vaccine shots by the end of this month.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yukio Edano urged the Suga administration to adopt a "zero COVID" strategy with stricter standards for lifting the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, Suga said, "Our trump card is vaccinations."

The parliamentary debate between the prime minister and opposition leaders was the first since June 2019, before Suga took office last September.

