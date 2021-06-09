Osaka 2nd, Tokyo 4th in Global Livable City Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Osaka in western Japan placed second and Tokyo fourth in the 2021 rankings of livable cities announced by the research arm of British magazine The Economist on Wednesday.

First place went to Auckland in New Zealand while European cities hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic saw their rankings fall. The survey covered 140 cities around the globe.

Six of the top 10 slots were occupied by cities in New Zealand and Australia. Their success was due to strict border control measures allowing residents to lead relatively normal lives, the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

On the other hand, Vienna, which took top spot in the previous survey, slipped to 12th place and Hamburg sank to 47th place from 13th spot. The poor results for the European cities were due to increased strain on health care resources amid the coronavirus pandemic, the research arm said.

Damascus in war-torn Syria came in last place.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]