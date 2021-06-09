Japan Adopts Regional Decarbonization Road Map

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Wednesday adopted a regional decarbonization road map including a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to virtually zero in some 100 model areas by fiscal 2030, ahead of the 2050 goal for achieving such carbon neutrality across the country.

The road map was approved at the day's meeting of a panel of related cabinet ministers and local government heads including Nagano Governor Shuichi Abe and Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested that the central government will offer financial support for local governments' decarbonization efforts over several fiscal years.

The government plans to select model areas for the fiscal 2030 carbon neutrality target from a variety of locations including urban cities, rural villages and remote islands.

In model areas, the use of local renewable energy sources is expected to be promoted, as well as the installation of rooftop solar panels and the use of electric vehicles for batteries.

