Japan Confirms 2,242 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 2,242 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, falling by 794 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients across the country fell 44 from the previous day to 1,055.

There were 96 new deaths in Japan, including 27 in the western prefecture of Osaka and 16 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Tokyo reported 440 infection cases, down 47 from a week earlier.

The daily infection tally in the Japanese capital averaged 401.6, down 19.7 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]