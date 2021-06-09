Tokyo Confirms 440 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 440 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, down 47 from a week earlier.

The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus across the country fell 44 from the previous day to 1,055, according to the health ministry.

Tokyo's daily infection tally averaged 401.6, down 19.7 pct from the preceding week.

The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 57.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]