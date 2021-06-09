Japan Eyes Legislation to Order Admission of COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to swiftly work out legal measures to have medical institutions accept COVID-19 patients, according to a draft of new economic and fiscal policy guidelines shown Wednesday.

The government finds it necessary to secure a sufficient number of hospital beds by making law, given the fact that not many private hospitals admitted those infected with the novel coronavirus when the pandemic was spreading further.

The draft guidelines, presented to the day's meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, note that the central government will swiftly study legal measures to allow itself and local governments to request or order hospitals to admit COVID-19 sufferers.

The government also plans to speed up approval of vaccines and drugs by reviewing the current screening system.

Besides measures to promptly cope with the coronavirus crisis, the draft seeks concentration of investments in the four areas of realizing a green society, promoting digitalization, bringing about regional revitalization and supporting children and child-rearing, in an effort to achieve a post-pandemic economic growth.

