Tokyo May Need Fresh Emergency in Aug. despite Vaccinations

Tokyo, June 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo may need a fresh coronavirus state of emergency in August even if vaccinations of elderly people finish by the end of July as planned, epidemiological analysis showed Wednesday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo is seen rising to levels in Stage 4, worst on Japan’s coronavirus alert scale, if Tokyo exits the current state of emergency June 20 as scheduled and then British and other strains spread as they did in Osaka Prefecture during the fourth wave of infections in spring, according to the analysis by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura.

The results of the analysis were presented at a meeting of a health ministry advisory board. In the analysis, the effective reproduction number, or the average number of people one person infects, was put at 1.7.

If 50 pct of the hospital beds secured for severely ill patients are occupied, the situation is considered Stage 4. The analysis assumes that a fresh state of emergency will be issued if the occupancy rate reaches around 70 pct.

Based on the assumption, Tokyo would be placed under the new state of emergency in early August, and the measure would continue until mid-November, according to the analysis.

