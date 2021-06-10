Panel OKs End of Virus Pre-emergency for 3 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese panel of experts approved the government's plan on Thursday morning to end its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation of Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto prefectures Sunday as scheduled.

The government is set to formally adopt the plan later on Thursday. The designation allows prefectural governors to impose restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Government officials see no need to extend the designation of the three prefectures as daily COVID-19 cases have been on the decline there.

"The coronavirus is unlikely to spread in the three prefectures even after the pre-emergency ends," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference.

A pre-emergency is also in place in Saitama and four other prefectures, while Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures are under a stricter state of emergency.

