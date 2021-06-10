Japan's Suga Leaves for Britain to Attend G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga left for Britain on Thursday to attend a three-day summit of the Group of Seven major industrial countries from Friday.

A government jet carrying Suga departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

Ahead of that, Suga told reporters that he hopes to win support from his G-7 counterparts for holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer by explaining his policy of ensuring safe and secure games through strict coronavirus measures.

Key issues at the summit in Cornwall, southwestern Britain, include measures against the novel coronavirus, ways to deal with China, which continues hegemonic moves, and climate change.

Leaders from the G-7 countries of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, aim to show their solidarity in countering China, sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]