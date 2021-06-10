Japan to End Virus Pre-emergency for 3 Prefectures Sunday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Thursday to lift its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for Gunma, Ishikawa and Kumamoto prefectures at the end of Sunday as scheduled.

The government believes that daily COVID-19 cases have been on the decline in the three prefectures.

"The coronavirus is unlikely to spread throughout the three prefectures even after the pre-emergency ends," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference on Thursday.

The designation allows prefectural governors to impose restrictions similar to those taken under a state of emergency in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Thursday, an advisory panel of experts on basic coronavirus response policy measures approved the government's plan to end the pre-emergency designation as scheduled.

