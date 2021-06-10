Opposition Parties to Request 3-Month Extension of Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties agreed at their meeting on Thursday to request a three-month extension of the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, which is currently scheduled to end on Wednesday.

If the request is rejected, the opposition parties are poised to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The meeting was attended by the CDP's Yukio Edano, the Japanese Communist Party's Kazuo Shii, the Democratic Party for the People's Yuichiro Tamaki and the Social Democratic Party's Mizuho Fukushima.

The extension request will be formally submitted by CDP Diet affairs chief Jun Azumi at his meeting with Hiroshi Moriyama, his counterpart from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Friday.

The opposition parties will demand a response to the request by Monday, when the prime minister returns home after attending a Group of Seven summit in Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]