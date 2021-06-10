Russia Releases Japanese Fishing Boat

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, June 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese fishing boat seized by Russian border guards off Hokkaido last month was released Thursday.

The No. 172 Eiho Maru, which belongs to the Wakkanai Trawl Fisheries Cooperative Association, left a Sakhalin port in Russian Far East to return to Wakkanai Port, Japanese government sources said.

The fishing trawler was captured by the border guards on May 28 in waters east of Cape Soya.

The Russian security authority claimed that the boat was operating in Russia's exclusive economic zone and attempted to escape and that crabs were found on the vessel.

Arguing that the boat was in Japan's EEZ, the Japanese government lodged protest against the seizure and demanded the immediate release of its crewmembers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]