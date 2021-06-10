2,046 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Japan came to 2,046 on Thursday, above 2,000 for the second straight day but down by 784 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 71 new deaths were reported among infected people. The number of people severely ill with the coronavirus fell 40 from the previous day to 1,015, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 439 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, down 69 from a week earlier.

The western prefecture of Osaka logged 148 new cases.

The average daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 391.7 for the last week, down 17.6 pct from the preceding week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]