New Coronavirus Cases in Tokyo May Turn Higher in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--New coronavirus cases in Tokyo may turn higher again later in June if foot traffic continues to increase, as highly contagious variant strains are spreading, medical experts said Thursday.

Although the number of new cases is on a decline, foot traffic is increasing and has almost returned to levels before the current state of emergency was declared in April, the experts told a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital declined some 20 pct from a week before to 389.4.

But Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine called for continued vigilance, saying that "the number of positive cases has not dropped sufficiently and is still high."

Also at the meeting, it was reported that foot traffic in major busy districts of Tokyo had grown for four straight weeks since the end of the Golden Week holiday period in early May, standing 32 pct higher at night and 26 pct higher in the daytime than during the holiday period.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]