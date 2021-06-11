Japan Governors Assn Vows Actions to End Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors' Association adopted a declaration of actions to end the novel coronavirus crisis in a videoconference Thursday.

"We will take all possible measures to overcome the crisis and protect the lives and health of residents" through stepped-up measures against highly infectious variant strains and the acceleration of vaccinations, the declaration said.

Japan is beginning to see "a light at the end of the long tunnel at last," as vaccinations of citizens under 65 are set to start soon, the declaration said.

The country's prefectural governors will ensure that active epidemiological surveys are carried out thoroughly and that local governments cooperate with the state even more closely to speed up vaccinations, the declaration added.

In the videoconference, attended by 45 governors, the association, headed by Tokushima Governor Kamon Iizumi, also adopted a declaration envisioning Japan's revival after the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]