Over 20 M. Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Over 20 million coronavirus vaccinations have been carried out in Japan, the government said Thursday.

The pace of inoculations is accelerating, with over 10 million citizens aged 65 or older completing their first shots.

According to the prime minister's office, 20,383,612 vaccine doses had been administered as of Wednesday, with some 8.82 million medical workers and 11.56 million elderly people vaccinated.

About 5.09 million medical workers have had their first shots, exceeding the government's estimate of around 4.8 million. It is believed that the initial round of vaccinations for medial professionals is mostly over.

Meanwhile, second shots have been given to some 3.72 million medical workers and 1.43 million elderly people.

