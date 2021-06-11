G-7 to Provide 1 Billion COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Globally

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major industrial countries will provide at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of 2022, the British government said Thursday.

G-7 leaders are expected to announce the plan when they meet in Cornwall, southwestern Britain, starting Friday, the British government said.

The leaders are also expected to set out a plan to expand vaccine manufacturing in order to achieve the goal, it said.

Vaccinating more people around the world will help bring an end to the global pandemic, the British government said.

The G-7 will act "so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build back better from coronavirus," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

