U.S. Police Brutality Victims Oppose Biden's Japan Envoy Pick

Washington, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Victims and relatives of victims of police brutality against Black people in Chicago released a statement Thursday opposing the planned nomination of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

The 28 signers of the statement said that Emanuel, 61, "aided and abetted" police violence during his time as Chicago mayor.

The reported plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to choose Emanuel to serve as envoy to Japan has irked not only the Republican Party but also those on the progressive wing of the ruling Democratic Party.

"During his eight years in office, Emanuel displayed contempt for communities of color," said the statement. "He showed callous disregard for terrible losses suffered by the families of those who were killed or brutalized by officers of the Chicago Police Department."

The statement continued: "Rahm Emanuel became a symbol of lethal disrespect for Black lives. Making him a U.S. ambassador would make the U.S. government a similar symbol."

