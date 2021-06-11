Over 30 Pct of Older Japanese Have No Close Friends: White Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Of people aged 60 or older in Japan, 31.3 pct think they have no close friends other than their family members, a government survey showed Friday.

The proportion indicated by the survey in the 2021 white paper on aging society, adopted at a cabinet meeting the same day, rose by 5.4 percentage points from the previous survey in 2015.

The increase is apparently attributable to growth in the number of male single-person households, according to the white paper. The government plans to promote measures to encourage aged people to participate in social activities and prevent them from becoming isolated from local communities.

The mail survey was conducted between December last year and January this year, covering 2,500 people. Valid answers were given by 1,367 people, or 54.7 pct of the survey subjects.

The government carried out similar surveys in the United States, Germany and Sweden.

