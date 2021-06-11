Women in Japan Hit Hard by Epidemic: Govt Paper

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Women in Japan have been hit hard by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic, a government white paper on gender equality said Friday.

The spread of the virus has cost women more jobs than men, creating a worsened employment condition for women called "shecession," a term coined from combining "she" and "recession," said the white paper, adopted at the day's cabinet meeting.

The number of people holding jobs plunged both for men and women in the country in April last year when the government declared a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time.

But women suffered a larger setback, with the number of people with jobs falling by 700,000 for women against 390,000 for men from the preceding month.

The number of female nonregular workers fell for 13 straight months since March last year.

