Japanese Ministry to Await Toshiba Response to Report

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese industry ministry will await a response from Toshiba Corp. <6502> to a report that accused the ministry and the company of conspiring to exercise unfair influence on some shareholders, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said Friday.

"The industry ministry will first wait and see Toshiba's response," Kajiyama told a press conference.

The report released Thursday by a group of three independent lawyers said that last July's meeting of Toshiba shareholders was not fairly managed.

The lawyers' report said senior ministry officials may have provided information to Toshiba officials or shareholders in breach of confidentiality under the national civil service law.

Kajiyama said it is unclear on what grounds the report referred to such a possibility.

