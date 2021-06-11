CDP Requests 3-Month Extension of Japan Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan made a formal request Friday to extend the ongoing regular session of the Diet, the country's parliament, for three months.

Jun Azumi, Diet affairs chief of Japan's main opposition party, met with his ruling Liberal Democratic Party counterpart Hiroshi Moriyama to call for the extension, ahead of the session's scheduled end next Wednesday.

Moriyama turned down the request, saying that an extension is not necessary. The LDP Diet affairs chief said that he will respond again on Monday, when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga returns from the summit of the Group of Seven major industrial countries in Britain, after discussing the matter with LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

The CDP and three other opposition parties--the Japanese Communist Party, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party--are considering submitting a motion of no confidence against the Suga cabinet if the ruling bloc does not accept the Diet extension demand.

"We are against ending the Diet session amid the possibility of (novel coronavirus) infections spreading explosively if the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are held" this summer as planned, Azumi told Moriyama, after leaders of the four opposition parties at a meeting Thursday agreed to seek a three-month extension of the regular Diet session.

