32 Universities File to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-two universities in Japan have filed to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at their campuses, education minister Koichi Hagiuda said Friday.

Applications have been submitted under the government's program to give vaccinations against the novel coronavirus at companies and universities.

The 32 universities are among the 97 higher education institutions that contacted the education ministry to ask about the vaccination program, Hagiuda told a press conference.

Hagiuda said he is considering giving approval to the applicants on condition that they not only offer shots to staff and students but also to local residents.

The government started accepting applications for the program on Tuesday.

