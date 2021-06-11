Severe COVID-19 Patients in Japan Fall below 1,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since April 30, the health ministry said Friday.

The country had 942 such patients as of midnight on Thursday (3 p.m. GMT), a decrease of 73 from a day before.

By prefecture, Osaka had the largest number of such patients, at 221, followed by Aichi and Okinawa, at 86 each, Hyogo, at 64, Tokyo, at 55, and Kanagawa, at 54.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms began to grow mainly in the Kansai western region, including Osaka, around late March, when the country was hit by the fourth wave of infections.

The figure topped 1,000 on May 1 and hit a record high of 1,413 on May 26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]