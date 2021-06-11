British PM Johnson Throws Support behind Tokyo Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 11 (Jiji Press)--British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed support for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Cornwall, southwestern Britain, on Friday.

Johnson told Suga that he is confident that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully, according to Japanese officials.

Prior to the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall from the day, the two leaders held a face-to-face meeting for the first time. They confirmed their countries' cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

On the situation in East Asia, including China, Johnson and Suga agreed to aim for international order based on the rule of law.

They also agreed to accelerate preparations to hold joint drills between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and a British carrier strike group that left for the Pacific last month.

