Japan Universities Rushing to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese universities with medical faculty are applying for a government program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for students and faculty members.

While such universities are accelerating preparations to start inoculations in order to bring back normal college life, institutions without medical students are struggling to secure people who can give vaccine shots.

Hiroshima University will start vaccinations for students and others on June 21 in cooperation with the city government of Higashihiroshima in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, where one of the university campuses is located.

"We're also considering starting inoculations for local residents," an official of the university said.

Tohoku University has already set up a vaccination center at a commercial facility in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in cooperation with the prefectural and city governments. The university will start giving shots for students on June 21 using a section of the center.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]