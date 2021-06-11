Line Urged to Protect Data for User Interests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--An independent panel of experts Friday urged Line Corp. to protect personal data in the best interests of users of its smartphone messaging app in Japan.

"Users and the society should be given explanations that are easy to understand" over the management of information collected from the users, the panel said in a preliminary report.

The panel was created by Line's parent, Z Holdings Corp. <4689>, after it emerged in March that Line user data, including their names and some of their messages, were accessible to engineers of a Chinese affiliate between August 2018 and February this year.

In addition, image data, files and other data of Line users were found to be stored in South Korea.

Line, which has some 88 million users in Japan, was criticized for failing to inform its users of the situations sufficiently.

