G-7 Leaders Signal Support for Tokyo Games

Cornwall, England, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received support on Friday from his Group of Seven partners for Japan's bid to hold the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

In the first-day discussions at the three-day G-7 summit in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, Suga was quoted as saying: "I hope the world's top-level athletes will turn in their best performances. I would like you to send strong delegations."

Other G-7 leaders signaled their support, according to Japanese government officials.

The main topic on the first day was how to bring about a better recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Suga said, "We hope to show, from Japan, that the world can unite and overcome a crisis on the strength of humankind's efforts and wisdom, especially when we face the huge difficulty," according to the officials.

