Japan Defense Min. Shows Warm Side in Remote Meetings

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Ministry efforts to spice up remote meetings with desk decorations are winning praise from other countries as such conferences increase amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

During meetings with his counterparts from other countries, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's desk is decorated with goods connected with the countries to create a sense of closeness between the two sides.

In his June 2 videoconference with Philippine National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Kishi's desk was adorned with bananas and dried mangoes, both Philippine specialties, as well as a miniature model of a local "Jeepney" bus.

"During my meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi yesterday, I couldn't help but notice how the Japanese express their respect and courteousness, even online," Lorenzana said on Twitter.

Local media organizations have also reported the ministry's hospitality.

