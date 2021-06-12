Japan Local Govts Share Measures for Smooth Vaccinations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The National Governors’ Association has compiled a list of advanced measures related to vaccinations against the new coronavirus that have been adopted by local governments across Japan.

By sharing information, including on group vaccinations and how to secure people who can give vaccine shots, the association aims to help local governments carry out inoculations more smoothly.

At an association meeting on Thursday, prefectural governors adopted a declaration of actions to contain the virus crisis and said they will “go all out” to accelerate inoculation efforts.

The list includes a step taken in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, to secure people who can administer shots.

The Shiga prefectural government and the prefectural nursing association have started soliciting people who are not working as nurses even though they have a nurse’s license and introducing them to local cities and towns that suffer shortages of nurses.

