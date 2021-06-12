Japan, Germany Agree to Promote Indo-Pacific Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed Saturday to promote their countries' cooperation to realize the Japan-proposed free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Suga and Merkel held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the three-day Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, from Friday.

Suga welcomed Germany's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region such as through the dispatch of a navy's frigate to the region.

In response, Merkel said that the region is important for Germany as well, showing her country's eagerness to cooperate with Japan including in the security field.

Suga asked Merkel to help abolish the European Union's import restrictions on Japanese food products.

