G-7 Seen Agreeing on Huge Infrastructure Investment

Cornwall, England, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven key industrialized nations are expected to agree to launch a massive infrastructure investment project to counter China's "Belt and Road" initiative, a senior U.S. administration official said Saturday.

The project, to be discussed on the second day of talks at the three-day G-7 summit in Britain, is designed as part of the united effort by Japan, North America and Europe to tackle China's increasingly hegemonic behavior.

China has provided large-scale financial assistance to developing countries, mainly in Africa, to help infrastructure development projects, but the projects have caused a series of problems, such as environmental destruction and repayment in arrears.

The G-7 countries plan to support high-quality infrastructure development in developing countries.

One of the biggest themes at the G-7 summit in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, is how to confront China, which has become a major military and economic power and come to pose a threat even in Europe.

