Tokyo Records 467 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 467 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Japanese capital on Saturday.

The figure grew by 31 from a week before, posting the first increase since May 13. The daily number of new infections cases in Tokyo had been on a declining trend since around mid-May, but the pace of drop began to slow early this month.

A metropolitan government official said that the increase came as coronavirus variants that are more infectious than the original virus now account for a majority of new infection cases and the pedestrian traffic at entertainment districts has grown.

The average daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 390.9 in the week through Saturday, down 11.2 pct from a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by five from Friday to 46.

