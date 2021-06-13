Japan, S. Korea Leaders Exchange Greetings

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged greetings on Saturday at the venue of the Group of Seven summit in Britain, their governments said.

It was the first time for the two leaders to exchange words in person since Suga took office in September last year, although they held talks over the phone in the same month.

According to Japanese officials, Moon approached Suga and they held a brief conversation.

The two leaders said they are glad to see each other, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Moon was invited to the G-7 summit as a guest by the British government, the host of the meeting in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England.

