ANA Starts Workplace Coronavirus Vaccinations

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways began vaccinating international flight pilots and cabin attendants against the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the start of workplace vaccinations in Japan.

Government-approved vaccinations at workplaces and universities will get into full swing on June 21, following the ongoing program to inoculate elderly people, as Japan, which lags behind the United States and Europe in vaccinations, tries to make up for the delays.

On Sunday, 50 ANA workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in a conference room near its clinic at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.

"I can now get on board with a sense of security," Michiko Terada, a 49-year-old cabin attendant, said after getting vaccinated. "We want (passengers) to use our flights with a peace of mind."

The airline, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, will inoculate about 10,000 workers on international flights on a priority basis. It will then expand the scope of the program to ground staff involved in international flights.

