G-7 Leaders Call for Further Probe into Coronavirus Origins

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven key industrialized countries, at a meeting on Saturday, called for a further investigation by the World Health Organization into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

With China, where the world's first infection case was confirmed, unwilling to cooperate in such a probe, confrontation between the G-7 countries and China over the issue is likely to intensify.

On the second day of their meeting in Carbis Bay, a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, the G-7 leaders signed the Carbis Bay Declaration, in which they committed to "using all their resources to prevent a global pandemic from ever happening again."

The declaration calls for cutting the time taken to develop vaccines to under 100 days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, chair of the G-7 meeting, said on Twitter that the declaration "marks a proud and historic moment for us all."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]