Biden Backs Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden threw his support on Saturday behind Japan's plans to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer as planned.

At 10-minute talks with Biden on the sidelines of the three-day Group of Seven summit meeting in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government plans to hold the Tokyo Games as scheduled after a one-year postponement caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said, "Off course, I support you," according to Japanese officials.

The two leaders met in person for the first time since they held a bilateral summit meeting in Washington in April.

On the G-7 leaders' declaration to sum up their discussions at the summit, Suga said the leaders should issue a strong message in line with the results of the Japan-U.S. summit, adding that he hopes to work closely with Biden.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]