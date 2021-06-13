Japan, France Agree to Cooperate on Indo-Pacific Initiative

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, France, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their cooperation on Saturday to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific in view of an increasingly assertive China.

At their talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, Macron supported Japan's plans to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer as planned.

Suga highly evaluated France's dispatch of a frigate to areas including the East China Sea. Macron said France wants to work closely with Japan.

The two leaders also exchanged views on North Korea's nuclear development.

They agreed to promote cooperation on advanced technologies including in the environment field.

