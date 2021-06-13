Opposition Ready to Risk Election with No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--An opposition party executive expressed readiness on Sunday to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga if the leader refuses to extend the current session of parliament, even if the motion risks prompting a general election.

If Suga rejects opposition calls for an extension of the parliamentary session, which is scheduled to end on Wednesday, "we will submit a no-confidence motion, fully prepared to face the possibility of the House of Representatives being dissolved," Tetsuro Fukuyama, secretary-general of the main opposition Democratic Party of Japan, said on a television debate program.

Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, countered, saying, "It's not that we can get many things done if parliament is in session."

On a Lower House dissolution for an election, Noda said, "We don't want it very much as the novel coronavirus epidemic may become more serious again."

Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, said he sees no need to extend the parliamentary session, noting that enactment of key legislation is in sight.

