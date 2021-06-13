Japan, Australia Warn against China

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, agreed Sunday to oppose economic coercion and unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in a thinly veiled warning against China.

The two leaders also reaffirmed bilateral cooperation to realize the Japan-proposed free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

The agreements were reached at their meeting over breakfast in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, held on the sidelines of the thee-day summit meeting of the Group of Seven key industrialized nations through the same day.

Australia is not a member of the G-7 club, but Morrison participated in some sessions of the summit meeting as a guest at the invitation of the British government.

Earlier in June, Japan and Australia held an online "two-plus-two" meeting of their foreign and defense ministers and confirmed that Australian military vessels and aircraft are included in the scope of military assets protected by Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

