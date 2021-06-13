G-7 Leaders Committed to Peace, Stability of Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven key industrialized nations clarified their commitment on Sunday to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, cautioning against Chinese military pressure on the self-ruled island.

"We underscore the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues," the G-7 leaders said in a communique summing their discussions at the three-day meeting through Sunday in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England.

This is the first time for a G-7 summit statement to refer to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province that needs to be reunited with the mainland.

In an indirect reference to China, the leaders also said, "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions."

The G-7 leaders, therefore, highlighted their unity as democracies in confronting China, which has taken increasingly hegemonic actions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]