Japan Reports 1,387 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,387 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Japan on Sunday, with the daily total slipping below 2,000 for the third straight day.

Thirty-two related deaths were reported across the nation.

According to the health ministry, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients decreased 38 from the previous day to 852, falling under 900 for the first time since April 25.

In Tokyo, 304 new infection cases were confirmed on Sunday, down 47 from a week earlier.

According to the metropolitan government, the daily average of new cases in the week through Sunday stood at 384.1, down 9.9 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]