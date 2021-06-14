G-7 Leaders Issue Declaration to Better Prevent Future Pandemics

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven key industrialized nations adopted a declaration on Sunday to set out their commitment to take action to better prevent and respond to future pandemics.

The Carbis Bay Health Declaration sought to prepare for health crises "through effective multilateral action and a strengthened global health system."

The G-7 leaders set a goal of making safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics available within 100 days of a public health emergency of international concern being declared.

The health declaration, adopted together with a communique summing the G-7 leaders' discussions at their three-day meeting through Sunday in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, also pledged to support the development of common approaches for monitoring the emergence of new infectious diseases.

The leaders committed to "support trade in and exports of critical healthcare products and vaccines."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]