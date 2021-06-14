Suga Leaves Open Lower House Breakup on No-Confidence Motion

Newsfrom Japan

Cornwall, England, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga did not rule out on Sunday the possibility of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election if opposition parties submit a no-confidence motion against his cabinet.

"I will consider if (such a motion) is submitted," Suga told reporters accompanying him on his visit to Cornwall, southwestern England, to attend the Group of Seven summit meeting.

"My term has been set. (A Lower House dissolution) can take place anytime from now," Suga also said.

Suga's term as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expires at end of September. The next Lower House election needs to be held by autumn.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties plan to decide whether to submit a no-confidence motion after Suga returns to Japan on Monday, in response to the ruling coalition's reply to their request for an extension of the current parliamentary session, which ends on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]