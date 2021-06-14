G-7 United in Seeking More Climate Actions from China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies have shown solidarity in urging China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, to do more to tackle climate change.

The leaders upheld their goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions effectively to zero by 2050.

They also agreed to work together to achieve a Paris Agreement goal of limiting the average global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above levels before the industrial revolution.

In a communique summing up their discussions at the three-day meeting through Sunday in a seaside resort in Cornwall, Britain, the G-7 leaders said, "We call on all countries, in particular major emitting economies, to join us in these goals as part of a global effort."

According to Japanese government sources, the "major emitting economies" mainly referred to China, responsible for some 30 pct of global carbon dioxide emissions.

