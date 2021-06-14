JAL Starts Vaccinating Employees against COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> started vaccinating its employees against the novel coronavirus Monday, a day after domestic rival All Nippon Airways began workplace inoculations, with both of them first targeting pilots and flight attendants on international services.

Coronavirus immunization at workplaces and universities is seen getting into full swing on June 21, possibly helping speed up Japan's vaccine rollout, which has been slow compared with the United States and European nations.

ANA and JAL moved up their workplace inoculation schedules. As pilots and flight attendants on international services inevitably travel to and from countries where mutated coronavirus strains are spreading, both airlines give vaccine priority to them in order to ensure their safety and as a border control measure.

They also hope that progress in coronavirus immunization will help revitalize economic activities and shore up air travel demand.

On Monday, JAL kicked off employee vaccinations at a meeting room at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. While watching the situation, the carrier will consider using more sites for inoculation, with the aim of giving vaccine shots to about 300 people per day.

