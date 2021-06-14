U.S. Marine Guilty of Indecent Assault of Woman in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., June 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Monday sentenced a 24-year-old U.S. Marine to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for his indecent assault of a Japanese woman in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

The acts by Pfc Marvin James Jr. were "brazen and malicious," Koji Ohashi, presiding judge at Naha District Court, said. The judge also said that the victim suffered terrible emotional pain from being assaulted suddenly by a man much larger than her.

Still, the court decided to give a suspended sentence to James, who belongs to Camp Courtney in the Okinawa city of Uruma, has paid compensation and apologized to the victim, a resident of the prefecture.

During his trial, James fully admitted to the charges against him, saying that he knew that his acts may have been against the victim's will.

According to the verdict, James dragged the woman, who was on her way home, to a parking lot in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 31 (8 p.m. on Jan. 30 GMT) and touched the lower half of her body.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]