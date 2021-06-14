Suga-Moon Talks at G-7 Summit Venue Canceled by Japan: Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan unilaterally called off talks between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in that were planned to be held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in Britain, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Monday.

Tokyo and Seoul had reached a tentative agreement to hold an informal meeting between Suga and Moon at the venue of the G-7 summit in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwestern England, but the Japanese side canceled the plan due to a regular exercise scheduled to be held by the South Korean military near the Sea of Japan islands called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea later this week, according to the report.

The islands are effectively controlled by South Korea and have been claimed by Japan.

Although Suga and Moon exchanged greetings on Saturday at the G-7 summit venue for the first time in person, no talks were held between the two leaders.

"From the beginning, our side, with an open mind, expected Japan to respond," a South Korean foreign ministry official told Yonhap.

