Ex-Green Beret, Son Admit Helping Ghosn's Escape from Japan

Tokyo, June 14 (Jiji Press)--A former Green Beret and his son admitted in a court on Monday that they helped former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn to escape from Japan in late 2019 while on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.

Michael and Peter Taylor, 60 and 28, respectively, appeared in the first hearing of their trial at Tokyo District Court on the day. In the courtroom, about 20 security officers were deployed, creating a tense atmosphere.

The two U.S. citizens were indicted in March after being arrested by U.S. authorities at the request of the Japanese government under the bilateral extradition treaty and sent to the Asian country.

According to the indictment, they hid Ghosn, 67, in a musical instrument box to allow him to secretly board a private jet at Kansai International Airport in western Japan and leave the country. They allegedly knew that Ghosn's bail conditions included a ban on travel abroad.

During the court hearing, the prosecution said that Ghosn had been planning to leave Japan since around June 2019. According to the prosecution, Michael Taylor met Ghosn's wife, Carole, 54, through an acquaintance while he was in Lebanon and was asked by her several times to assist her husband's escape.

